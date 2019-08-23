N. Korea urged to rejoin development initiative
SEJONG, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, China, Russia and Mongolia have renewed their calls on North Korea to rejoin a regional development initiative, South Korea's finance ministry said Friday.
The agreement was adopted Thursday at their 19th meeting in Changchun, the capital city of China's Jilin province that shares a border with North Korea, the ministry said.
In 2009, North Korea quit the Greater Tumen Initiative aimed at developing areas near the Tumen River that flows along the border between North Korea, China and Russia into the East Sea.
South Korea said it will make efforts to strengthen economic cooperation with the countries in the Greater Tumen areas.
South Korea is set to host the 20th meeting next year.
