N. Korea says it would be 'miscalculation' if U.S. confronts Pyongyang with sanctions

10:01 August 23, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it would be a "miscalculation" if the United States tries to confront Pyongyang with sanctions, urging it to drop its hostile stance.

In a statement, North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho also warned that Pyongyang will remain "the biggest threat" to Washington for a long time if the U.S. sticks to a hostile stance.

