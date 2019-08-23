Esper raises concerns over S. Korea's decision to end intel-sharing pact with Japan: ministry
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper voiced concerns over South Korea's decision to terminate the intelligence-sharing pact with Japan when he spoke by phone with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, the defense ministry official said Friday.
"Our minister explained to Esper detailed backgrounds that caused South Korea to make such a decision, including Japan's insincere responses to South Korea's diverse efforts (to resolve pending issues)," the official told reporters.
"While expressing concerns, the secretary stressed the importance of the continued security cooperation among the three nations," he added.
On Thursday, South Korea said it will end the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) amid Japan's export restrictions on South Korea in apparent retaliation against Seoul's Supreme Court ruling on wartime forced labor.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)