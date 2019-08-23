Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Aug. 16 -- Senior military officials of N. Korea, China hold talks over bilateral ties
17 -- N. Korea says it tested 'new weapon' under leader Kim's guidance
19 -- U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for another year
20 -- Pompeo calls on N.K. leader to return to nuclear talks
21 -- Biegun says U.S. 'prepared to engage' in talks with N.K.
22 -- N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue
23 -- N.K. says it would be miscalculation if U.S. confronts Pyongyang with sanctions
