SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(LEAD) Senior N. Korean military official visits China
BEIJING/TOKYO, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean military official arrived in China on Friday, sources said, amid improved ties between the two countries.
A North Korean delegation, headed by Kim Su-gil, director of the General Political Bureau of the North's Korean People's Army, arrived at the Beijing airport earlier in the day, according to the sources.
"DPRK military delegation headed by Army General Kim Su Gil, director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army, left here on Friday to visit the People's Republic of China," the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English news report.
N. Korea says it tested 'new weapon' under leader Kim's guidance
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday that it has tested a "new weapon" under the guidance of its leader, Kim Jong-un, in the launch of two projectiles the previous day.
Kim "guided the test-fire of (a) new weapon again on Friday morning," the Korean Central News Agency said. "The national defense scientists showed a perfect result in the test-fire, too, and helped cement bigger confidence in this weapon system."
"It is our party's goal of defense building to possess invincible military capabilities no one dare provoke and to keep bolstering them," Kim was quoted as saying. "Everyone should remember that it is the party's core plan and fixed will for defense building to possess such a powerful force strong enough to discourage any forces from daring to provoke us."
N.K. vice sports minister cancels plan to visit Japan: report
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's vice sports minister has canceled his plan to visit Japan this week to attend a 2020 Tokyo Olympics-related meeting, a Japanese news outlet reported Saturday.
North Korean Vice Minister Won Kil-u and two officials had planned to visit Tokyo from Tuesday to Thursday but withdrew their plan, Kyodo News reported, citing multiple government sources.
The North Koreans originally planned to take part in a meeting of countries that will participate in the Tokyo Olympics. The reason for their cancellation is not known, according to Kyodo.
N. Korea issues special flood alert in downstream area of Tumen River
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Saturday issued a special alert for flooding in the downstream region of the Tumen River on the country's northeastern tip, the North's state radio network said.
The alert affects areas ranging from Onsong County in North Hamgyong Province on the border with China to the estuary of the Tumen River, according to the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.
A day earlier, the country issued a first-stage flood alert for its northeastern city of Rason, citing the impact of continued downpours.
Senior military officials of N. Korea, China hold talks over bilateral ties
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Senior military officials of North Korea and China have held talks in Beijing to discuss their countries' "friendly" relations and cooperation, Pyongyang's state media reported Sunday.
Kim Su-gil, the director of the General Political Bureau of the North's Korean People's Army, and Miao Hua, the director of the political affairs department of China's Central Military Commission, met on Friday, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Kim, the head of the North's military delegation, arrived in Beijing on Friday, amid Pyongyang's angry reaction to the ongoing military exercise between South Korea and the United States, which it criticizes as a rehearsal for an invasion.
N. Korea establishes institution in charge of intellectual property
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have established an institution in charge of protecting intellectual property, its propaganda website indicated Sunday, as the regime is intent on developing technologies to spur economic development.
The website, called Naenara, carried an article on Pyongyang's projects to protect intellectual property, citing remarks of the chief of the apparently newly minted institution, named Kim Yong-chol.
"We will contribute actively to the economic construction and development of scientific technologies by further expanding and strengthening projects to protect intellectual property of the country," Kim was quoted by the website as saying.
N. Korea slams Japan for groundless abduction claims
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper blasted Japan on Monday for making groundless claims following news reports that some Japanese nationals believed to have been abducted to the communist nation have been found alive in Japan.
Earlier this month, Japanese police reported that a Japanese man in his 70s suspected of having been abducted by North Korea more than four decades ago was found in Japan last November. This followed the discovery in May of a man in his 50s living in Japan after being listed as missing, possibly abducted by North Korea.
The Rodong Sinmun, the North's official newspaper, said in an article that those discoveries are revealing the "absurdity" and "shamelessness" of the Japanese plot against Pyongyang.
N. Korea to hold national conference of teachers next month
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will hold a national conference of teachers next month to discuss its future education policy direction, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
The 14th National Conference of Teachers will be held in September "to analyze and review the successes and experience gained in education in recent years and to discuss practical issues for bringing about a revolutionary turn in educational work," the Korean Central News Agency said.
North Korea held such a conference in September 2014 where a Worker's Party official announced leader Kim Jong-un's work that emphasized the importance of education on science and technology.
N.K.'s official newspaper blames U.S. for heightening tensions
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday blamed the United States for heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula in a departure from its restraint from directly criticizing Washington.
In recent weeks, Pyongyang has mostly leveled criticism at South Korea for conducting a joint military exercise with the United States, calling it a rehearsal for invasion, but it has refrained from directly criticizing the U.S. in an apparent bid to keep dialogue momentum alive.
Wednesday's criticism by the North's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper came a day after the joint military drill ended and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrived in Seoul for meetings with South Korean officials.
N. Korea says it has no interest in talks as long as military threats continue
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday it has no interest in dialogue as long as South Korea and the United States keep up military threats against it, a day after two F-35 stealth fighters arrived in the South.
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry issued the warning in a statement, also denouncing South Korea for violating inter-Korean agreements to reduce cross-border tensions by introducing high-tech weapons from the U.S, calling such an act a "grave provocation."
The statement came a day after two additional F-35A fighter jets arrived in South Korea, bringing the total number of the stealth fighters in the country's Air Force to six, and the top U.S. nuclear envoy, Stephen Biegun, said in Seoul that Washington is ready to resume talks with Pyongyang.
N. Korea says it would be miscalculation if U.S. confronts Pyongyang with sanctions
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top diplomat warned Friday that it would be a miscalculation if the United States tries to use sanctions to deal with the communist regime, after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the "toughest" sanctions will remain unless Pyongyang denuclearizes.
Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho also warned in a statement that Pyongyang is ready for both dialogue and a standoff, but it will remain "the biggest threat" to Washington for a long time should the U.S. stick to a hostile stance.
"The U.S. is sadly mistaken if it still thinks of standing in confrontation with the DPRK with sanctions, not dropping its confrontational stand," Ri said in the English statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency. The DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
