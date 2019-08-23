Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
WASHINGTON, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to South Korea and Japan next week to strengthen coordination on efforts to denuclearize the North, the State Department said Friday.
Biegun will visit Seoul from Tuesday to Thursday after a two-day stop in Japan, the department said in a press release.
Tuesday marks the conclusion of a combined military exercise between South Korea and the United States, creating room for Biegun to pursue a resumption of denuclearization talks with the North.
------------
U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for another year: report
WASHINGTON, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Monday extended a ban on American citizens traveling to North Korea for another year, a news report said.
The State Department announced the extension in a notice, saying, "There continues to be serious risk to United States nationals of arrest and long-term detention" in the North, according to the AP.
The travel ban was imposed in September 2017 in the wake of the death of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who was detained in the North and died shortly after his return to the U.S. in a coma. Exceptions can be granted to journalists and for humanitarian reasons for a single trip.
------------
Pompeo calls on N.K. leader to return to nuclear talks
WASHINGTON, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced hope Tuesday that North Korea will return to negotiations to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.
Pompeo's remark comes as Washington's top envoy to the talks, Stephen Biegun, is in Seoul to meet with South Korean officials over the denuclearization effort.
Speculation has risen that Biegun could also travel to North Korea during his three-day stay in Seoul to meet with his North Korean counterparts and resume negotiations.
------------
Biegun says U.S. 'prepared to engage' in talks with N.K.
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States is ready to resume long-stalled talks with North Korea, Washington's top nuclear envoy said Wednesday, amid growing hopes that the two countries would restart nuclear talks after the conclusion this week of a South Korea-U.S. military exercise.
Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun made the remarks a day after the allies wrapped up the exercise that the communist regime berated as a rehearsal for invasion. He arrived here from Japan on Tuesday for a three-day visit.
"We are prepared to engage as soon as we hear from our counterparts in North Korea," he said after a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon.
------------
N. Korea continued nuclear activities last year: IAEA
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continued nuclear activities last year even when leader Kim Jong-un engaged in a flurry of diplomatic activities over denuclearization of the country, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in an annual report.
According to the 2018 report, the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant reactor was operated until mid-August. The Yongbyon complex is the North's main nuclear facility, which it had offered to dismantle in exchange for major sanctions relief.
Other indications of "intermittent reactor operation" were detected between mid-August and November, and no such indications were found in December, it said.
------------
Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong said Thursday that he got an "impression" from his talks with the top U.S. envoy on North Korea that nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang may resume soon.
Kim met U.S. Special Representative Stephen Biegun hours after the North said it has no interest in dialogue as long as the allies keep up military threats against it in an angry reaction to the delivery this week of more F-35A stealth fighters to the South.
"The impression that I got (from the talks with Biegun) was that the dialogue between the North and the U.S. appears likely to unfold soon," Kim told reporters after the hourlong meeting. He did not go into detail about how he got the impression.
(END)