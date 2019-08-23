Hockey-playing brothers fail to reach deal with KHL club
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- A pair of South Korean hockey-playing brothers have had their contract talks with a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club fall through, officials said Friday.
Kim Ki-sung and Kim Sang-wook, national team mainstays, participated in the tryout camp for the Beijing-based Kunlun Red Star, with a goal of making it to what many consider to be the most competitive circuit outside the National Hockey League (NHL). No South Korean has played in the KHL, which has teams in Russia, China, Kazakhstan and Finland.
According to the brothers' South Korean club Anyang Halla, which plays in the Asia League Ice Hockey (ALIH), the Red Star were pleased with both Kims' performances during the tryout. But the two sides couldn't get on the same page in terms of the structure of the contract and the players' residence during the season, and the Kims will remain with Anyang Halla.
"We felt that moving to the KHL only for the sake of doing so won't help the players or Korean hockey in general," said Anyang Halla general manager Yang Seung-joon. "With the start of both the KHL and ALIH seasons around the corner, there wasn't enough time to try to narrow the differences."
Kim Ki-sung, the older brother at 34, has scored 159 goals and recorded 201 assists in 306 career ALIH games. In the 2014-2015 season, he became the first South Korean MVP of the Asian league.
Kim Sang-wook, three years his junior, also won the ALIH MVP in the 2016-2017 season, when he became the first South Korean to win the scoring title with 68 points (14 goals and 54 assists) in 48 games. He has 97 goals and 249 assists in 289 career games in the Asian league.
The two Kims will play in a preseason exhibition tournament against clubs from China and Japan starting Friday in Gangneung, 230 kilometers east of Seoul.
