Lotte Chemical submits initial bid for Japan's Hitachi Chemical
SEOUL, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp., a major South Korean chemical company, has submitted an initial bid to buy Hitachi Chemical Co., the chemical unit of Japan's Hitachi, a company official said Friday.
"We participated in the preliminary bids as Hitachi Chemical contacted several firms," the Lotte Chemical official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.
Hitachi has planned to sell the chemical unit since early this year, and the initial bids for Hitachi Chemical closed on Aug. 9.
Meanwhile, Lotte Chemical has said it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary as part of efforts to streamline its chemical business.
Lotte Chemical said its merger with Lotte Advanced Materials Co. will be completed by Jan. 2, 2020.
