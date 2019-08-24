N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
07:46 August 24, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea twice fired unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, the seventh such launch in less than a month.
The projectiles were launched in the morning from the eastern province of South Hamgyong, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," it said.
