Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK projectiles

N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS

07:46 August 24, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea twice fired unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, the seventh such launch in less than a month.

The projectiles were launched in the morning from the eastern province of South Hamgyong, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," it said.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK