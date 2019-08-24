Go to Contents
Cheong Wa Dae to hold NSC meeting on N. Korea's launch of projectiles

08:15 August 24, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold an emergency National Security Council (NSC) session on Saturday to discuss North Korea's latest firing of "unidentified projectiles," Cheong Wa Dae said.

The meeting will open at 8:30 a.m., presided over by Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential national security office, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.

The North fired projectiles "twice" into the East Sea earlier in the day, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced.

