Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 August 24, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/21 Sunny 20

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 20

Suwon 29/20 Sunny 20

Cheongju 28/21 Sunny 20

Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 20

Gangneung 29/22 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 20

Jeju 28/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20

Busan 28/22 Sunny 20

(END)

