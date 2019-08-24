Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 August 24, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/21 Sunny 20
Incheon 28/22 Sunny 20
Suwon 29/20 Sunny 20
Cheongju 28/21 Sunny 20
Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 29/19 Sunny 20
Gangneung 29/22 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 27/20 Sunny 20
Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 20
Jeju 28/24 Sunny 20
Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20
Busan 28/22 Sunny 20
(END)