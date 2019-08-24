U.S. says it is aware of reports of N.K. missile launch
09:09 August 24, 2019
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch and is closely consulting with its South Korean and Japanese allies, a senior U.S. government official said Friday.
Early Saturday (Seoul time), North Korea twice fired unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, according to South Korea's military.
"We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea, and continue to monitor the situation," the official told Yonhap News Agency. "We are consulting closely with our Japanese and South Korean allies."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword