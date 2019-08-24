Go to Contents
09:30 August 24, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Close consultation vs. strong disappointment: S. Korea, U.S.' rhythm off (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae: Japan hurt national pride, lacked diplomatic courtesy (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. expresses strong discontent, says its 'concerned, disappointed in Moon administration' (Donga llbo)
-- U.S. says there was no 'understanding,' S. Korea-U.S. alliance cracked (Segye Times)
-- U.S.: Moon administration lied about GSOMIA (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Disappointment, concerns,' S. Korea-U.S. alliance in tatters (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Silent on Japan, disappointment with S. Korea, the bare face of alliance diplomacy with U.S. (Hankyoreh)
-- Cold air current between S. Korea, U.S. over GSOMIA (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. expresses 'strong concerns and disappointment,' S. Korea-U.S. alliance in tatters (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. expresses 'strong concerns and disappointment,' S. Korea-U.S. alliance in tatters (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Pulling out of Gsomia alarms U.S. and Japan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul vows to level up military alliance with U.S. (Korea Times)
(END)

