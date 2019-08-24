(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 24)

The pact with Japan has been helpful on the security front. The two governments shared information over 29 times since the pact went into effect in 2016. Tokyo handed over satellite images of movements in North Korea while Seoul shared the information it received from spies and others. Even at times of strained relations since the first Supreme Court ruling ordering a Japanese company to pay individuals wartime reparations in October last year, the two countries shared military intelligence seven times. Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in a parliamentary hearing on Aug. 21 admitted to the "strategic value" of Gsomia. What the country can gain from sacrificing the important security pact is unclear.