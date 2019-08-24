N. Korea has no 'lingering attachment' to sanctions relief: KCNA
SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media said Saturday that Pyongyang has no "lingering attachment" to sanctions relief from the United States.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang's official mouthpiece, said North Korea will not give up its "strategic security" for sanctions relief.
"The U.S. should clearly understand that we do not have a lingering attachment on sanctions relief and that we will never barter the strategic security of the country for the sanctions relief," KCNA said. "The U.S. must have felt that sanctions, pressure and sanctions relief are just like useless tatters and that they will not lead us to any 'change.'"
KCNA said the U.S. must "break with the old way of thinking."
"Time never stops and those, carried away by anachronistic delusion, still linger on the sanctions and pressure and consider sanctions relief as a big 'concession' or 'gift' to the DPRK," KCNA said. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "We cannot help but laugh at it."
With the resumption of North Korea-U.S. talks delayed, pundits here said the latest KCNA statement hinted that Pyongyang is not willing to give up its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief only, adding that the communist state apparently wants corresponding measures that also include the guarantee of its security.
