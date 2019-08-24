Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KCNA #North Korea #sanctions

N. Korea has no 'lingering attachment' to sanctions relief: KCNA

19:22 August 24, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media said Saturday that Pyongyang has no "lingering attachment" to sanctions relief from the United States.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang's official mouthpiece, said North Korea will not give up its "strategic security" for sanctions relief.

"The U.S. should clearly understand that we do not have a lingering attachment on sanctions relief and that we will never barter the strategic security of the country for the sanctions relief," KCNA said. "The U.S. must have felt that sanctions, pressure and sanctions relief are just like useless tatters and that they will not lead us to any 'change.'"

KCNA said the U.S. must "break with the old way of thinking."

"Time never stops and those, carried away by anachronistic delusion, still linger on the sanctions and pressure and consider sanctions relief as a big 'concession' or 'gift' to the DPRK," KCNA said. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "We cannot help but laugh at it."

With the resumption of North Korea-U.S. talks delayed, pundits here said the latest KCNA statement hinted that Pyongyang is not willing to give up its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief only, adding that the communist state apparently wants corresponding measures that also include the guarantee of its security.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK