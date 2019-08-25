Go to Contents
N. Korea says it tested new super-large multiple rocket launcher under Kim's guidance

06:19 August 25, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Sunday that it has successfully tested a 'new' super-large multiple rocket launch system the previous day under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim "guided the test-fire of newly developed super-large multiple rocket launcher on Saturday," the Korean Central News Agency said in an article. "The test-fire proved that all the tactical and technological specifications of the system correctly reached the preset indexes."

On Saturday, South Korea's military announced that the North fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, saying both flew around 380 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 97 km.

