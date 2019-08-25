Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Sunday's weather forecast

09:05 August 25, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Sunny 0

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/20 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 30/20 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 30/20 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 29/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 70

Jeonju 29/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 28/21 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/23 Rain 70

Daegu 30/21 Cloudy 30

Busan 28/23 Cloudy 30

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK