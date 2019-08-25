(2nd LD) S. Korea beats China to finish 3rd at Asian women's volleyball tourney

Kim continued to dominate early in the second set, staking South Korea to a 3-1 lead. South Korea never trailed the rest of the set. Whenever China got close, Kim rose to the occasion, either with a deadly spike or a timely block. In one dominant stretch, Kim scored six consecutive points for South Korea for a 14-10 lead. Fittingly enough, it was Kim's kill that gave South Korea the second set at 25-20.