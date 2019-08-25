S. Korea women's volleyball coach says team must stop relying on one player
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- For the South Korean women's national volleyball team, captain Kim Yeon-koung is the ultimate "Get Out of Jail Free" card. The world-class wing spiker who's had success at the sport's highest levels is that rare athlete who can single-handedly change the complexion of matches.
Kim was at her best on Sunday as South Korea shut out China 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-22) in the third-place match at the Asian Women's Volleyball Championship at Jamsil Arena in Seoul. She scored a match-high 29 points, and there were stretches when she scored multiple points in a row to bring South Korea out of holes.
Her head coach, Stefano Lavarini, said he was pleased with the victory, coming as it did on the heels of a crushing loss to Japan the previous day. But he also knows turning to Kim every time isn't ideal for the long-term future of volleyball in the country.
"Our kind of volleyball is based mostly on one player," Lavarini said, apparently not seeing the need to name that player. "This is what we want to change, but it takes a lot of time. When we play with only one player in the main part of the match, when it's crunch time, it becomes really hard."
As the first-time host of the biennial competition, South Korea had set out to win its first Asian title. With two of the top dogs, China and Japan, not having sent their best players to Seoul, the path to the top seemed wide open for South Korea.
Beating emerging rival Thailand in the second round on Friday appeared to put South Korea on course for the title, but Japan, which sent 10 teenagers as part of its 14-player squad, stunned South Korea in four sets in the semifinals on Saturday.
Lavarini, who took over South Korea in January, said he was happy with the way his players responded to that loss and bounced back for Sunday's victory.
"For sure, I'd prefer to play in the final, but maybe we're still not deserving of that (final) match because we must improve and we must work harder and harder," the coach said. "Every competition is a step forward if it's done in the right direction. Sometimes it's hard to go in the right direction."
Lavarini also spoke at length about the need to diversify the team's attacking options, and noted that going through six setters in three months due to injuries made it difficult.
And Lavarini said there's more to making changes than just putting in the work.
"The most important thing is being open-minded," the Italian said. "You have to accept that volleyball can be played in different ways. Volleyball is changing every day. Korea should open the mind to the possibility of playing in different ways."
Kim Yeon-koung herself said there were moments during the Asian championship that the team got away from what it had experimented with under Lavarini in practices and reverted to older but safer options because "we were under pressure to put up the result here."
"We have to start executing new things in pressure situations if we were to change our brand of volleyball," the 31-year-old said. "Working with a new coach has not been as easy as we once thought. We're still a team in transition."
Yang Hyo-jin, a 29-year-old middle blocker, said Lavarini has been trying to take her out of her comfort zone since he arrived here
"Even during matches, he demands a lot of changes," Yang said. "Early on, I struggled to make adjustments. But I am also grateful for the opportunity to learn new things at this stage in my career."
