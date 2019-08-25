S. Korea drops 2nd straight game in tuneup tourney for men's basketball worlds
INCHEON, Aug. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost its second straight game in a tuneup competition ahead of the men's basketball world championship on Sunday.
South Korea fell to the Czech Republic 97-89 at a four-nation tournament at Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul.
The loss followed an 86-57 drubbing against Lithuania on Saturday. South Korea will close out the invitational event against Angola on Tuesday.
Coached by Kim Sang-shik, South Korea is hosting the tournament in preparation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, set to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in China. All four nations here will compete there.
South Korea kept things close, trailing only 26-23 after the first quarter, with guard Kim Sun-hyung leading the attack with 15 points.
But in the second quarter, the Czechs drained six three-pointers and charged out to a 56-37 lead at halftime.
Lee Dae-sung, a former G League guard for South Korea, sank three consecutive treys to open the third quarter, bringing his team to within 10 at 56-46.
But Tomas Satoransky, point guard for the Chicago Bulls, and Vojtech Hruban helped restore a double-digit lead for the Czech Republic, and they entered the final frame up 80-59.
South Korea went down swinging, as it cut the deficit to eight points at 92-84 with about two minutes remaining.
But Satoransky scored on one end and South Korea missed field goals on successive possessions at the other, as the rally came up eight points short.
Jaromir Bohacik led the Czechs with 23 points, and Satoransky contributed 21.
For South Korea, naturalized center Ricardo Ratliffe netted 29 points. Kim Sun-hyung finished with 17.
At the World Cup, South Korea, world No. 32, will face Argentina (No. 5), Russia (No. 10) and Nigeria (No. 33) in Group B. The top two teams will advance to the next round.
The World Cup will double as an Olympic qualifier. The top Asian team from the tournament will get to play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. South Korea hasn't qualified for an Olympic men's basketball tournament since 1996.
