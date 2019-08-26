Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Aegis destroyer, special forces join 'Dokdo defense exercise' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea launches biggest ever Dokdo exercise (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher breaks up common front of S. Korea, U.S., Japan (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea goes ahead with Dokdo territory defense exercise (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Largest ever Dokdo defense drill launched, mobilizing Aegis destroyer, special forces (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan go own ways over N. Korea's provocation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Poll shows 60 percent in opposition of Cho Kuk's appointment as justice minister (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biggest Dokdo defense drill ever launched (Hankyoreh)
-- Controversial book defending Japan's colonialization records 'risky success' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Aegis destroyer, special forces mobilized for Dokdo exercise for 1st time (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trump calls Xi 'enemy' as U.S.-China tariff war deepens (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul kicks off Dokdo exercises (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea boasts of newly developed 'super-large multiple rocket launcher' (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea launches two-day Dokdo defense exercise (Korea Times)
