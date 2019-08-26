Korean-language dailies

-- Aegis destroyer, special forces join 'Dokdo defense exercise' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea launches biggest ever Dokdo exercise (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher breaks up common front of S. Korea, U.S., Japan (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea goes ahead with Dokdo territory defense exercise (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Largest ever Dokdo defense drill launched, mobilizing Aegis destroyer, special forces (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan go own ways over N. Korea's provocation (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Poll shows 60 percent in opposition of Cho Kuk's appointment as justice minister (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Biggest Dokdo defense drill ever launched (Hankyoreh)

-- Controversial book defending Japan's colonialization records 'risky success' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Aegis destroyer, special forces mobilized for Dokdo exercise for 1st time (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Trump calls Xi 'enemy' as U.S.-China tariff war deepens (Korea Economic Daily)

