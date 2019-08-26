(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 26)

While North Korea continues to test new missiles, the South Korea-U.S. alliance shows some serious signs of cracking, particularly after the Moon Jae-in administration decided to sever the General Security of Military Information Agreement (Gsomia) with Japan. Given the significance of Gsomia as a symbol of tripartite security cooperation, Seoul's act of scrapping it despite strong opposition from security experts is the same as self-harm. The U.S. government wanted to counter North Korean nuclear threats — and put the brakes on China's expansion — through trilateral security cooperation. That's why U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper both stressed the importance of maintaining Gsomia during their recent trips to Seoul.