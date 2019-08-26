Monday's weather forecast
09:02 August 26, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/21 Cloudy 20
Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 20
Suwon 31/20 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 31/20 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 32/19 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 30/20 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/19 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 30/21 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/23 Rain 80
Daegu 31/21 Sunny 20
Busan 28/22 Sunny 20
(END)
Keyword