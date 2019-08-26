Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:02 August 26, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/21 Cloudy 20

Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 20

Suwon 31/20 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/20 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 32/19 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 30/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 29/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/19 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/21 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/23 Rain 80

Daegu 31/21 Sunny 20

Busan 28/22 Sunny 20

