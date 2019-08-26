Go to Contents
Daewoo E&C signs partnership with Vietnamese builder

10:03 August 26, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Monday it has signed a partnership with a Vietnamese builder to tap deeper into the Southeast Asian market.

Daewoo E&C signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for mutually beneficial long-term business with the state-owned Construction Corporation No. 1 JSC (CC1) on Friday to cooperate on construction projects in Vietnam.

Daewoo E&C said the deal will help expand its presence in Vietnam.

Last December, the company signed an agreement with CC1 to establish a joint venture to enter construction equipment rental business. Daewoo E&C said the joint venture will be established no later than this year and will expand its business to Laos and Cambodia.

In this photo provided by Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., officials from Daewoo E&C and Vietnam builder CC1 pose for a photo after signing a business agreement in Seoul on Aug. 23, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

