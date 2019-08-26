In-form striker playing in China named to S. Korean roster for World Cup qualifier
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean striker Kim Shin-wook rode a hot scoring streak in China to a spot on the men's national team.
Head coach Paulo Bento unveiled his 26-man roster Monday at the Korea Football Association (KFA) House in Seoul, ahead of a World Cup qualifying match next month.
South Korea, world No. 37, will travel to Ashgabat to play No. 132 Turkmenistan on Sept. 10 to start Group H play in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualifying campaign. Five days before that, South Korea will take on the 94th-ranked Georgia in Istanbul for a tuneup.
Kim, 31, has been on fire since leaving his K League 1 club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the Chinese Super League. He netted eight goals in his first five matches while playing for his former Jeonbuk boss, Choi Kang-hee, and the goal scoring prowess wasn't lost on Bento.
Kim, the tallest South Korean player at 196 centimeters, last played for South Korea in June 2018 at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Kim is joined on the attack by some usual suspects, including captain Son Heung-min and new French league striker Hwang Ui-jo.
Hwang, who left Japan to sign with Bordeaux in the Ligue 1, scored his first goal in France last Saturday. Hwang leads all players with seven goals in 16 matches on Bento's watch.
Kwon Chang-hoon, a playmaking midfielder who newly joined SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, made it back to Bento's team after missing out on June friendly matches with an injury. Kwon scored his first German goal in his Freiburg debut last Saturday.
Valencia Cf's teenage midfielder Lee Kang-in got called up to the senior team for the second time. The 18-year-old, who won the Golden Ball at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in June as the best player of the tournament, was named to Bento's team in March but didn't play in either of the friendlies against Bolivia or Colombia.
There was just one change on defense from the roster in June, with Kim Moon-hwan dropped from what was a nine-man unit. Bento will go with eight defenders this time.
The coach is taking the same three goalkeepers from June, with Kim Seung-gyu and Jo Hyeon-woo expected to battle for the starting job and Goo Seung-yun being the third-string custodian.
There are eight groups of five teams in the second round. The eight group winners plus the four best runners-up will advance to the third round. But if Qatar, which will host the 2022 World Cup, win their group or finish as one of the four best No. 2 seeds, then the fifth-best runners-up will qualify for the third round.
South Korea will also face Lebanon (No. 87), North Korea (No. 118) and Sri Lanka (No. 200) in Group H, as they seek to qualify for their 10th consecutive World Cup.
The match against Georgia will be South Korea's first against a European nation since Bento took over the reins last fall.
