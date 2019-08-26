Escalating U.S.-China trade war sends KOSPI sharply down Monday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded sharply lower Monday morning amid the escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing that clouds global growth outlook.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 32.5 points, or 1.67 percent, to 1,915.80 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would increase tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese goods to 30 percent from 25 percent, responding to China's announcement of new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.
The United States and China are South Korea's two largest trading partners.
Investors were also disappointed with the U.S. Federal Reserve chief's vague stance about future rate policy.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told an annual symposium in Jackson Hole last week that the U.S. economy is in a "favorable place" but gave few clues whether the Fed will cut interest rates at its next meeting.
Lee Won, a researcher at Buguk Securities, said market volatility would increase in the near future over the tit-for-tat escalation of the trade war between the world's two largest economies.
"Expectations of rate cuts are lowered following the Jackson Hole meeting," Lee said.
The Korean won was trading at 1,218.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.9 won from the previous session's close.
Earlier in the day, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom told reporters that the government will take a preemptive action if a herd behavior on the currency market is excessive.
Kim also said the government is closely watching the Chinese currency's movement, citing a rise in the correlation of movement between the won and the Chinese yuan.
Fanned by concerns about an intensifying trade war, the Chinese yuan plunged to an 11-year low.
Most large caps traded in negative territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 1.37 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix down 3.49 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.4 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 0.47 percent lower.
POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, slipped 1.93 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, shed 2.69 percent.
