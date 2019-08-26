Hyundai to temporarily run hydrogen showroom in China
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday it will temporarily run a showroom in China to have local customers experience its hydrogen vehicle technologies.
Hyundai Motor has opened the "Hyundai Hydrogen World" exhibition hall in Shanghai and plans to run it for two weeks from Monday through Sept. 8, the company said in a statement.
"Hyundai Motor Group aims to promote hydrogen fuel cell electric car technologies to Chinese customers through the hydrogen showroom in line with the Chinese government's alternative energy development initiative," it said.
Visitors can look into Hyundai's Nexo hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle and experience a variety of future mobility technologies, according to Hyundai Motor.
A hydrogen fuel cell electric car is considered to be environment-friendly since it emits only water vapor as it generates electricity.
The maker of the Sonata sedan and the Palisade SUV announced in December that it will invest 7.6 trillion won (US$6.7 billion) in hydrogen car-producing facilities and related R&D activities by 2030.
Under the plan, the carmaker will establish two separate plants to churn out 500,000 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in 2030.
