Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #vice FM UNICEF

Vice FM holds talks with UNICEF chief

14:44 August 26, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho met with the chief of the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday and discussed cooperation in aid for the underprivileged around the globe, including those in North Korea, the foreign ministry said.

In the talks with Executive Director Henrietta Fore, Lee was informed in detail of UNICEF's current push for humanitarian projects in North Korea using the US$3.5 million provision by the Seoul government, the ministry said in a release.

In June, South Korea decided to provide $8 million for aid projects run by international organizations that are designed to help infants and pregnant women in North Korea. Of the amount, $3.5 million was given to UNICEF.

The bulk of the fund to UNICEF has been spent to purchase emergency medications and nutritional supplies for children under age 5 and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers in the impoverished state, the ministry added.

Noting that cooperation with UNICEF has been expanding, Lee proposed the two sides work closely together also in carrying out the South Korea-led initiative named "Action with Women and Peace," which largely aims to eradicate war violence against women.

South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho (R) poses for photos with UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore ahead of their meeting in Seoul, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry on Aug. 26, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK