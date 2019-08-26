S. Korea's stocks, won sink as U.S.-China trade war escalates
SEOUL, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares sank Monday as investors remained wary over an escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing that darkens global growth outlook. The Korean won tumbled and bond yields declined as investors rushed to safe-haven assets.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 31.99 points, or 1.64 percent, to close at 1,916.31. Trade volume was moderate at 317 million shares worth 3.64 trillion won (US$2.98 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 782 to 67.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would increase tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods to 30 percent from 25 percent, responding to China's announcement of new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.
The United States and China are South Korea's two largest trading partners.
Park Sang-hyun, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities, said in a report that there is a possibility that the U.S. and China may continue their trade war until the 2020 U.S. presidential race.
"Given the tough stances of the U.S. and China, a possibility increases that there will be 'no deal' in their trade talks until the U.S. presidential election next year," Park said.
Investors were also disappointed with the U.S. Federal Reserve chief's vague stance about future rate policy.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told an annual symposium in Jackson Hole last week that the U.S. economy is in a "favorable place" but gave few clues whether the Fed will cut interest rates at its next meeting.
Lee Won, a researcher at Buguk Securities, said market volatility would increase in the near future over the tit-for-tat escalation of the trade war between the world's two largest economies.
"Expectations of rate cuts are lowered following the Jackson Hole meeting," Lee said.
The Korean won closed at 1,217.80 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.2 won from the previous session's close on increased appetite for safer assets.
Earlier in the day, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom told reporters that the government will take a preemptive action if a herd behavior on the currency market is excessive.
Kim also said the government is closely watching the Chinese currency's movement, citing a rise in the correlation of movement between the won and the Chinese yuan.
Fanned by concerns about an intensifying trade war, the Chinese yuan plunged to an 11-year low.
Foreign investors sold a net 144 billion won worth of local stocks.
Most large caps traded in negative territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.8 percent to 43,600 won and global chipmaker SK hynix down 3.49 percent to 71,800 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.19 percent to 124,500 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors dipped 0.59 percent to 42,100 won.
POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, slipped 1.93 percent to 203,500 won, and Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, shed 3.37 percent to 143,500 won.
