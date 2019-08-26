Cultural, tourism ministers of S. Korea, Japan to meet later this week
INCHEON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- Cultural and tourism policymakers of South Korea and Japan will have bilateral meetings later this week amid intensifying diplomatic and trade tensions between the two neighboring nations.
Incheon Metropolitan City said Monday it will host the meetings of cultural and tourism ministers from South Korea, China and Japan from Thursday through Saturday in Songdo, western Incheon.
On the sidelines of the tripartite event, South Korea's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Yang-woo will meet with Masahiko Shibayama in charge of Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology on Thursday. The next day, Park will have talks with Japanese Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii.
This year's meeting comes as a trade and diplomatic row between South Korea and Japan has been escalating, sparked by Tokyo's removal of its neighboring country from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners.
Last week, Seoul decided to withdraw from a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo, citing a "grave change" in security cooperation conditions between the two countries.
Meanwhile, the official Seoul-Beijing-Tokyo trilateral talks of cultural and tourism ministers will be held on Friday, where the leaders from the three Northeast Asian countries will discuss ways to promote cultural exchanges and tourism in the region.
