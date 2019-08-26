Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea wraps up expanded military drills for Dokdo
SEOUL -- South Korea wrapped up a military exercise on and around its easternmost islets of Dokdo in the East Sea on Monday after conducting the biannual maneuvers on the largest-ever scale amid an escalating row with Japan.
The two-day exercise, the first of this year's two regular drills, involved all three services of the armed forces as well as the Marine Corps and the Coast Guard in a show of Seoul's determination not to back down in the row with Japan over wartime history and trade.
-----------------
LEAD) Confirmation hearing for justice minister nominee set for next week
SEOUL -- A parliamentary panel decided Monday to hold a confirmation hearing next week for justice minister nominee Cho Kuk, who faces snowballing corruption allegations involving his family.
Political parties agreed to hold the two-day hearing on Sept. 2-3, according to lawmakers sitting on the legislation and judiciary committee.
-----------------
S. Korea, Ethiopia to create ministerial joint committee for broader cooperation
SEOUL -- South Korea and Ethiopia agreed during a summit between their leaders in Seoul on Monday to launch a joint committee, led by their top diplomats, for deepening bilateral partnerships.
President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, who's on a state visit to South Korea, shared a view that the two sides need to expand their traditional friendly ties to "mutually beneficial, substantive" cooperation in such sectors as trade, investment, development cooperation, forestry and environment, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
Samsung heir urges efforts to overcome display unit's crisis
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong called on the company's display unit Monday to redouble efforts to tide over its current crisis by developing new technologies.
Lee, the de facto head of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, made the call during a visit to Samsung Display Co.'s factory in Asan, about 100 kilometers south of Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) Vice FM holds talks with UNICEF chief
SEOUL -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho met with the chief of the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday and discussed cooperation in aid for the underprivileged around the globe, including those in North Korea, the foreign ministry said.
In the talks with Executive Director Henrietta Fore, Lee was informed in detail of UNICEF's current push for humanitarian projects in North Korea using the US$3.5 million provision by the Seoul government, the ministry said in a release.
-----------------
BTS' Japanese fan meeting plans called into question amid Seoul-Tokyo rows
SEOUL -- Having enthralled some 210,000 fans with the Japanese edition in July of its "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour, K-pop super band BTS returned home to a hero's welcome for its feat of bringing the peoples of South Korea and Japan together despite the countries' deteriorating diplomatic ties.
When the septet announced last week plans for another set of fan meetings in Japan, however, the response among their Korean fans were sharply divided, with many angry fans demanding Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of BTS, cancel the trip to Japan.
-----------------
(News Focus) Fate of Samsung scion hinges on top court's verdict over corruption scandal
SEOUL -- The fate of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is expected to hinge on the top court's verdict due this week as he could be stripped of a suspended term over a massive corruption scandal involving disgraced ex-President Park Geun-hye, depending on how the court defines bribery.
If he is reincarcerated, the ruling is expected to deal a heavy blow to Samsung Electronics, which is struggling with an economic slowdown and Japan's export curbs against South Korea of key high-tech materials vital to making chips and displays.
