Trump, Australian PM discuss N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed joint efforts to denuclearize North Korea during a meeting in France this week, the White House said Monday.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France, on Sunday and held talks on a wide range of issues, including Morrison's upcoming state visit to the United States, the White House said in a statement.
"The President and Prime Minister discussed shared diplomatic and security challenges, including joint efforts to denuclearize the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and to counter Iran's malign behavior," it said.
Trump also thanked Morrison for Australia's decision to join a U.S.-led maritime coalition in the Strait of Hormuz, and the two men pledged to deepen cooperation with allies in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement added.
The U.S. has also asked South Korea to participate in the maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz, but Seoul has yet to announce any decision.
