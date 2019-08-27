Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential
WASHINGTON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump again touted North Korea's "tremendous" economic potential on Monday, indicating his commitment to continuing denuclearization talks with the regime.
"I think North Korea has tremendous economic potential. I think Kim Jong-un sees that," Trump said in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, France.
Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February ended without a deal.
North Korea has demanded sanctions relief in return for steps toward denuclearization.
Trump has continued to express confidence in the North Korean leader, dismissing the regime's recent short-range ballistic missile tests as unimportant.
