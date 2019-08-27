Go to Contents
Trump again touts N. Korea's economic potential

00:26 August 27, 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump again touted North Korea's "tremendous" economic potential on Monday, indicating his commitment to continuing denuclearization talks with the regime.

"I think North Korea has tremendous economic potential. I think Kim Jong-un sees that," Trump said in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz, France.

Denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since Trump's second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February ended without a deal.

North Korea has demanded sanctions relief in return for steps toward denuclearization.

Trump has continued to express confidence in the North Korean leader, dismissing the regime's recent short-range ballistic missile tests as unimportant.

This EPA photo shows French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and U.S. President Donald Trump holding a press conference on the closing day of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France on Aug. 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

