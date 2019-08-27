(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 27)

What attracts our attention from the second quarter survey is the lower income group's deepening inability to stand on their feet. The group's income, in fact, shrank by a whopping 15.3 percent. That is basically the result of a critical lack of jobs for lower income people due to the rapid wage increases over the past two years and from the fall of those in the second and third quintile groups to the first quintile group due to their failed businesses. As a result, the share of so-called transfer income of the first quintile group in their total income was even bigger than that of their earned income or business incomes.