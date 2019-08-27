Naver's browser to be available on LG's new dual-screen phone
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc.'s forthcoming flagship smartphone will support Naver's new mobile browser to maximize user experience on the dual-screen phone, the two Korean tech companies said Tuesday.
LG Electronics announced the partnership with South Korea's dominant internet portal operator for its second dual-screen 5G smartphone, to be unveiled during Europe's largest tech show to be held in Germany next week.
Naver debuted its web browser "Whale" in 2017 and rolled out its mobile version based on Google Chrome for Android phones in 2018, providing an alternative to Microsoft's Internet Explorer.
Naver said Whale features "omnitasking" -- a split-screen function that allows users to browse two websites in the same tab. It also offers Naver's translation service, Papago, and seamlessly synchronizes between PC and mobile devices.
It is the first time for the two Korean tech companies to collaborate in the smartphone sector. They have been working together on development of robot and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to integrate their hardware and software expertise.
According to global web traffic analysis website StatCounter, Naver's Whale accounted for 4.3 percent of the domestic web browser market as of June to take the fifth spot. Google's Chrome was a dominant web browser with a share of over 50 percent here.
