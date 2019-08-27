Volvo launches new S60 to compete with German rivals in S. Korea
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Volvo Car Korea on Tuesday launched the all-new S60 sedan to better compete with German brands in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
Volvo Car Korea has introduced the third-generation S60 premium sedan, a full-change model, to compete with BMW's 3 series and Mercedes-Benz's C-class models, a company spokeswoman said.
The S60 is priced at 48 million won-54 million won (US$40,000-$44,000). The same model sells at $54,000 in the U.S., Volvo said in a statement.
"The company has decided to introduce the new S60 at competitive prices in this 'important' Korean market to woo customers amid growing demand for sport-utility vehicles," she said.
Carmakers have launched their models in the United States at prices lower than the vehicles sell for at home and in other markets as it is important to strengthen their brand awareness by selling more vehicles in the world's most important automobile market.
The S60 comes with the 2.0-liter T5 turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 254 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped with a head-up display and safety features, such as run-off road mitigation, oncoming lane mitigation and blind spot information systems, Volvo said.
Volvo has reported robust sales in Korea so far this year, outperforming its bigger rivals, such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
In the January-July period, the company sold a total of 6,095 vehicles, jumping 22 percent from 5,003 units in the year-ago period.
For the whole of 2019, it aims to sell 10,000 cars in Korea, up 17 percent from 8,524 units a year earlier helped by strong sales of its SUV models XC40, XC60 and XC90.
