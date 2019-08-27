Universities, facilities raided over corruption scandals involving minister nominee's family
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution on Tuesday raided universities, a medical center and other facilities involved in snowballing corruption allegations involving Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk and his family.
Investigators were sent to the Busan Medical Center, Seoul National University and Korea University amid speculation that Cho's 28-year-old daughter received undue preferential treatment in her academic life and college admissions.
The prosecution also raided the offices of a private equity fund (PEF), in which his family has made dubious hefty investments and a private school foundation that his mother runs.
The raid came as public uproar mounted over his qualifications amid a series of scandals ranging from illicit college admission allegations about Cho's daughter and other corruption allegations.
The daughter was listed as a primary writer for a pathology paper published in a renowned medical journal when she took part in a two-week internship at a medical science institute in 2008 as a high school student. Critics speculate that the paper may have helped her enroll in Korea University in 2010.
She also received scholarships worth 12 million won (US$9,887) at the medical school of Pusan National University in 2016-2018 though she flunked twice.
Cho also faces suspicions that his family had promised to invest 7.4 billion won in the PEF, an amount that is far larger than its total funds. The move spawns speculation that it may have been done to evade the gift tax. His relative also was involved in the operation of the fund.
The private school foundation that his mother runs is also under fire over suspicions that it may be used as a means to augment assets.
Over the mounting corruption allegations, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said it will push for a bill to appoint a special counsel to investigate the relevant scandal.
"Though 11 complaints were filed with the prosecution over his scandal, anticipating the prosecution's fair probe appears to be a vain hope. So the LKP plans to prepare for a special counsel bill over his scandal," LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said at a meeting with party members.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)