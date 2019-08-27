Imported commercial car sales dip 11 pct in July
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 11 percent last month from a year earlier as demand remained weak amid a slowing economy, an industry association said Tuesday.
The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 328 units in July from 367 the previous year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).
In the January-July period, imported commercial car sales declined 14 percent to 2,352 autos from 2,731 in the same period of 2018, it said.
The monthly sales data do not include figures for dump trucks as KAIDA only began to add those numbers to its commercial car sales results in January.
Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large percentage of the domestic commercial vehicle market, but their exact market share has not been released.
The five major imported commercial car brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)