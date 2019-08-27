Over 2,400 athletes, including 369 elites, to compete in Chungju martial arts event

A ranking point system, which has been applied to the Olympics, the world championships and the Asian Games, will be used for the martial arts event's nine categories, including taekwondo, ju-jitsu, muay thai, savate and pencak silat. The system will be applied to the taekwondo poomsae event for the first time, and the team winners of taekwondo kyorugi, a type of full-contact sparring, will earn an automatic berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.