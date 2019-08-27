Go to Contents
Festival on traditional Korean culture to open this week in Seoul

14:01 August 27, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- An annual festival on traditional Korean art and culture will kick off later this week in central Seoul, organizers said Tuesday.

The "Insa Korean Art and Culture Festival: 2019 Insadong Exposition" will be held in Insadong, a multitude of small streets with craft shops and galleries, on Thursday for a five-day run, according to Seoul's Jongno District Office.

Starting with the opening ceremony on the first day, the festival will include a bibimbap feast and an exhibition on traditional artworks, costumes, handicrafts, and paper and pens in the main venue of the Insa Art Center.

Visitors can also participate in making ceramics, ornaments and traditional paper, and enjoy parades of "hanbok," the Korean traditional attire, and Korean traditional music performances.

A walking tour program to sightsee the entire Insadong district with a tour guide will take place two times a day over the five-day period.

A traditional music performance takes place during the Insa Korea Art and Culture Festival in central Seoul on Oct. 7, 2018, in this file photo. (Yonhap)

