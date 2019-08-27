S. Korean light water reactor earns U.S. design certification
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean-made light water reactor has earned a design certification from the United States, a state-run nuclear power operator said Tuesday, paving the way for the country to export its next-generation nuclear power reactor to one of the world's major nuclear power plant markets.
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) Co. said the APR1400 pressurized water reactor has obtained the design certification from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, becoming the first non-U.S.-made reactor type to earn such certification.
The latest achievement means that power generators can build and operate the APR1400 in the United States. Those who want to use the APR1400 will be exempted from a standard design approval review, allowing them to save costs and time in the construction process, according to the utility firm.
KNHP said the U.S. design certification for the APR1400 is valid for 15 years and can be extended for another 15 years.
The APR1400 is a next-generation nuclear power reactor that is also an upgrade model of the OPR1000. It was developed through a government-led project from 1992 to 2001 after investing 230 billion won (US$189 million).
KNHP said the APR1400 has generating capacity of 1,400 megawatt, 40 percent higher capacity than the OPR1000.
The APR1400 reactor is currently operational at six nuclear power plant units in South Korea. In 2009, it was applied to nuclear power plants in the United Arab Emirates, becoming South Korea's first nuclear power reactor export.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)