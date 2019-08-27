N.K.'s criticism of Seoul over joint drill, weapons purchase nothing new: official
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's recent stepped-up criticism of South Korea over joint military exercises with the United States is not anything out of the ordinary, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
The North has been ramping up pressure on Seoul, taking issue with the South Korea-U.S. joint military drill that wrapped up last week and the introduction of new weapons, such as F-35A stealth fighters, from Washington.
"We don't see it as an occurrence of a new situation between the South and the North. We think it can be fully resolved through dialogue," the official said, asking not to be named.
Referring to a military tension reduction deal the two sides signed last year, the official said security issues can be discussed and agreed upon at their joint military committee.
"We can hold a meeting of the joint military committee and discuss in a way that could reduce concerns each side has regarding security issues," the official said.
On Saturday, the North fired two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, off its east coast, marking the seventh such event since late July.
Guiding the launch, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said there is a need to push for "an indomitable offensive campaign" to frustrate "the ever-mounting military threats and pressure offensive of the hostile forces," according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.
