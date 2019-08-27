Go to Contents
Following 1st world tour, K-pop diva Sunmi returns with new single

14:35 August 27, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Fresh off her first world tour this year, K-pop diva Sunmi returned to the music scene Tuesday with the new single "Lalalay," a self-composed Latin dance song.

The female soloist, a former member of girl group Wonder Girls, toured 18 global cities in Asia, North America and Europe from February to June in her first world tour "Warning."

The world tour inspired Sunmi to compose and write the new single "Lalalay" during her stop in Mexico City in March, according to her management agency, MakeUs Entertainment.

"'Lalalay' is an exotic number with dance-hall and Latin-inspired sounds, which comes with lyrics that go between poetic and explicit expressions unique to Sunmi, according to MakeUs.

Sunmi's trademark stage performance will also add to the song's allure, the agency noted.

It is her second single release in 2019 following the previous single "Noir," dropped in March.

Having released a teaser video of the new single Monday, Sunmi is set to launch the new song in full on major online music stores at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

This jacket image of Sunmi's new single "Lalalay," released on Aug. 27, 2019, is provided by MakeUs Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

