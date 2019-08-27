Prolonged Hong Kong protests to hurt S. Korean exports: report
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Protracted anti-government protests in Hong Kong will likely have negative consequences for South Korean exports, a report said Tuesday.
Hong Kongers have been protesting against a new extradition bill allowing the transfer of criminal suspects to mainland China for the past three months and the demonstrations are showing no signs of letting up.
"South Korean exports may inevitably take a hit from anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong that have been running for 12 weeks," said the report by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
South Korean exports to Hong Kong came to US$46 billion last year, making it Seoul's fourth-largest export destination after China, the United States and Vietnam.
Semiconductors took up the largest portion -- 73 percent -- of South Korea's exports to Hong Kong, followed by computers with 3.4 percent and cosmetics with 2.9 percent.
Hong Kong serves as a key trade route for South Korea's exports to China. Nearly 83 percent of Hong Kong's imports from South Korea were re-exported to China last year.
"An intensifying conflict between Hong Kong and mainland China would inevitably hurt South Korean exports to China via the city," the report said. "In particular, South Korea's semiconductor industry is feared to be hit hardest."
The report added uncertainties surrounding global trade could escalate further should Western opposition to Beijing's suppression of the Hong Kong protests be linked to a Sino-American trade row.
South Korea's exports have been floundering due to a combination of plunging chip prices, the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies and Japan's export curbs.
South Korea's exports sank 11 percent on-year to $46.14 billion in July, extending their on-year fall to eight months.
