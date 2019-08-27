Hyundai Glovis expands sales network in China
SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co., a logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday it has expanded its sales network in China to win more local deals.
Hyundai Glovis has set up a sales branch in Chongqing, the 14th in China, to attract new customers in the southwestern region of the world's most populous country and win logistics orders bound for Europe and Southeast Asia, the company said in a statement.
The company delivers products that include vehicles, auto components, semiconductors, steel goods and energy equipment.
Hyundai Glovis operates overseas sales networks mainly in the United States, Europe and China.
