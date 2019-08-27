Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #music awards

BTS honored at annual MTV music awards

15:07 August 27, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Proving its massive success on the American pop scene once again, K-pop boy band BTS has picked up two trophies at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held in New Jersey, the United States.

The septet won in two categories -- best group and K-pop -- out of the five it was nominated for in the awards ceremony held at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Monday (U.S. time).

The other categories BTS was nominated for were art direction, collaboration and choreography.

Currently on its first-ever official vacation in its six-year music career, the band did not show up for the event.

Five other K-pop bands -- BLACKPINK, Monsta X, NCT 127, TXT and EXO -- competed against BTS in the K-pop category. The K-pop girl group BLACKPINK also competed for the newly established best group award, which went to BTS.

This marks the latest in a series of feats BTS recorded in the American music scene.

Earlier this year, the band achieved its third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with "Map of the Soul: Persona," becoming the first band to pocket three Billboard 200 No. 1s since the legendary British band, The Beatles.

This image of BTS is provided by Big Hit Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK