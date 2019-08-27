Go to Contents
S. Koreans' average age rises to 42.1 in 2018

15:49 August 27, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- The average age of South Koreans inched up to 42.1 last year, government data showed Tuesday, reflecting the country's rapid aging trend.

The average age of registered South Korean residents increased 0.6 year from 41.5 in 2017, according to the data by the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

By gender, the age of women was higher at 43.2, compared with the average age of men at 40.9.

By province, the average age of people living in South Jeolla Province was the highest at 45.6, while that of Sejong residents was the lowest at 36.7.

Sejong is the country's administrative hub, located roughly 120 kilometers south of Seoul. Most major ministries, such as the finance ministry and interior ministry, have relocated to Sejong from Seoul.

