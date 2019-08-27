Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #GSOMIA #Thailand

Cabinet approves gov't plan to ink military info-sharing pact with Thailand

16:15 August 27, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Cabinet approved the government's plan to clinch a military intelligence-sharing pact with Thailand on Tuesday to enhance defense cooperation with the Southeast Asian country.

The approval, at a Cabinet meeting hosted by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, is aimed at building an institutional framework to exchange military secrets between the two nations.

So far, South Korea has clinched the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with 21 countries, including the United States, Japan and Canada.

The government's military pact with Japan is set to expire on Nov. 23 as Seoul decided last week not to extend GSOMIA amid a trade spat with Japan.

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon speaks at a Cabinet meeting at the Seoul government complex on Aug. 27, 2019. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK