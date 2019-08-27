(LEAD) S. Korea defeats Angola to wrap up men's basketball worlds tuneup
(ATTN: ADDS stats in paras 4-6)
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- Host South Korea beat Angola 91-76 in a tuneup tournament ahead of the men's basketball world championship on Tuesday, ending the competition on a winning note after two straight losses.
South Korea, world No. 32, sank 10 three-point field goals, led by Lee Jung-hyun's four, en route to a breezy victory over the 39th-ranked Angola at Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul.
South Korea had earlier lost 86-57 to sixth-ranked Lithuania and then 97-89 to world No. 24 Czech Republic.
Ricardo Ratliffe, the naturalized center for South Korea, led the team with 18 points on 9-for-15 shooting and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds. Lee Jung-hyun had 16 points and five steals. One-time G League guard Lee Dae-sung came off the bench to dish out a team-best seven assists. In all, four South Koreans scored in double figures, and the team shot 52 percent from the field while holding Angola to just 39 percent.
Carlos Morais led Angola with 21 points in the losing cause.
Despite being the smaller team, South Korea outrebounded Angola 34-31.
Coached by Kim Sang-shik, South Korea will travel to China on Thursday for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. South Korea will face Argentina (No. 5), Russia (No. 10) and Nigeria (No. 33) in Group B in Wuhan. There are eight groups of four, and only the top two teams from each group will advance to the next round.
Three-point shooting kept South Korea in Tuesday's game in the first quarter, with four players combining for five makes from downtown. Angola drained four treys of its own and led 24-21 after the opening 10 minutes.
With South Korea struggling from the field at the start of the second quarter, Angola opened up a 34-26 lead. Then a 12-2 run gave South Korea its first lead of the game at 38-36, with Lee Seoung-hyun and Ratliffe doing the bulk of the scoring.
The teams traded buckets from there, and Lee Dae-sung's three-pointer with eight seconds left gave South Korea a 46-43 lead at halftime.
South Korea went up by 52-45 early in the third, before committing two silly turnovers at its end of the floor to gift-wrap two buckets to Angola.
The two sides exchanged scoring runs. Angola tied things up at 54-54 with a 5-0 run, and then South Korea went on an 8-0 run to regain the lead.
When Angola cut the deficit to three at 62-59 with 1:37 left in the quarter, Lee Jung-hyun connected from long distance to give South Korea some breathing room. The home team then scored the last five points of the frame to take a 71-61 lead into the final quarter.
South Korea extended that run to begin the final frame, with Lee Jung-hyun and Lee Seoung-hyun draining back-to-back three-pointers to blow the game wide open at 79-61 with eight minutes to go.
It was mostly cruise control from there, as South Korea maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
There were some testy moments in the third and fourth quarters of the physical contest. Things threatened to boil over at about three minutes into the fourth, when Lee Seoung-hyun took an inadvertent elbow to the midsection while setting a pick.
Lee had to be restrained by his teammates from going after the entire Angola team. Moments later, Angolan players came over to the South Korean bench to shake hands with their opponents and let cooler heads prevail.
This year's World Cup also doubles as a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Only the top team from Asia, other than the host Japan, will secure a place in the Olympics.
South Korea's last Olympic appearance came in 1996.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)