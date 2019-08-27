Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #basketball

Basketball coach says tuneup event was 'tremendous' before world championship

18:45 August 27, 2019

By Yoo Jee-ho

INCHEON, Aug. 27 (Yonhap) -- You can only practice so much. There's nothing quite like playing in actual games to get ready for major competitions.

Kim Sang-shik, head coach of the South Korean men's basketball team, said Tuesday he was appreciative of the opportunity to play three quality opponents in a tuneup tournament at home before the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The world championship starts Saturday in China.

In this photo provided by the Korea Basketball Association, Kim Sang-shik, head coach of the South Korean men's national basketball team, watches his team in action against Angola in a four-nation exhibition tournament at Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on Aug. 27, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"I think our players are growing more confident by the day," Kim said after South Korea's 91-76 win over Angola in the four-nation tournament at Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. "If we hadn't played these games, our guys would have panicked at the World Cup. Competing here was a tremendous experience for our team."

Kim's team lost to Lithuania 86-57 and to the Czech Republic 97-89 before beating Angola. At the FIBA World Cup, South Korea, ranked No. 32 in the world, will face Argentina (No. 5), Russia (No. 10) and Nigeria (No. 33) in Group B.

"We played teams that we think are similar in style as our World Cup opponents," Kim said. "So we know what to expect on defense in particular."

South Korea led Angola by only 46-43 at halftime and ended up winning by 15. Kim said he felt Angolan players ran out of gas down the stretch, and his players were able to take advantage of that.

"We kept pushing the pace and playing them physically," the coach said. "We shot with more confidence and didn't back down from physical battles."

At the World Cup, the top two teams from the group will reach the next round.

South Korean players salute the crowd at Samsan World Gymnasium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, after defeating Angola 91-76 at a four-nation men's basketball exhibition tournament on Aug. 27, 2019. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK